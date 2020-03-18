Earliest spring in 124 years, Canada!



Tweets about this DanDeeLionPublishing RT @NarcityCanada: Spring is finally here! 🌸🌼🌺 https://t.co/3nU20RR6hC #canada #canadian #news 35 minutes ago Cat @Alex_Verbeek In Ottawa Ont Canada winters snow is melting quickly, hoping to see flowers soon. I read this is the… https://t.co/yEsbMU4d02 39 minutes ago Narcity Canada Spring is finally here! 🌸🌼🌺 https://t.co/3nU20RR6hC #canada #canadian #news 5 hours ago ohhhh Djadja Canada is facing the earliest spring in 121 years. During the largest pandemic in living memory. Global warming is an ever present danger. 9 hours ago Canadanewsmedia First Day of Spring Starts Thursday, the Earliest It's Been in 124 Years - Interesting Engineering has been publish… https://t.co/HXNEPxTqrK 1 day ago André Dalpé No 13 of #WhileYouWereNotWatching due to #Coronavirus. 1) "Vernal equinox" (spring) is Mar 19, earliest in 124 year… https://t.co/kJx1iYpPoj 2 days ago Canadanewsmedia Finally, some good news: Spring starts Thursday – the earliest it's been in 124 years - USA TODAY has been publishe… https://t.co/NSySQ0ReMS 3 days ago