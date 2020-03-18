USGS: 5.2 magnitude earthquake just off Northern California shore 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published USGS: 5.2 magnitude earthquake just off Northern California shore Wednesday afternoon at 3:08 p.m., an earthquake registering 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the North Coast. 0

Breaking news - an earthquake off the north coast. The us geological survey says a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit 9 miles west of petrolia. Just off shore. It had a depth of 17.7 miles. People reported feeling the all over the north coast. There are no reports of any damage or injuries.





