USGS: 5.2 magnitude earthquake just off Northern California shore

Wednesday afternoon at 3:08 p.m., an earthquake registering 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the North Coast.

Breaking news - an earthquake off the north coast.

The us geological survey says a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit 9 miles west of petrolia.

Just off shore.

It had a depth of 17.7 miles.

People reported feeling the all over the north coast.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

