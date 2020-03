Local businesses staying busy despite coronavirus restrictions

A DAY-- 7 DAYS A WEEK.THE PHONE NUMBER AND EMAILADDRESS ON YOUR SCREEN.CORONAVIRUS IS HAVING AFINANCIAL IMPACT ON LOTS OFPEOPLE.FROM RESTAURANT EMPLOYEESTORETIRED WORKERS.SOME BUSINESSES ARE BOOMING.ONE ATTORNEY TOLD FOX 4’S RACHELLOYD MANY ARE RETHINKING THEIRWILLS AND ESTATE PLANS.MANY LAWYERS SAY THEY’RESWAMPED.WHILE OTHERS ARE HELPING THELOCAL WORK FORCE GET BY.RACHEL SPENT THE DAY IN DOWNTOWNFORT MYERS.

RACH?LLINTRO: LAWYERS DOWNTOWN HAVETHEIR HANDS FULL.

PEOPLE WANT TOPREPARE THEIR LOVED ONES FOR THEWHAT IF’S.

AND THOSE WHO CAN ARELINING EMPLOYEE POCKETS THE BESTWAY THEY KNOW HOW.NatsWITH THEIR BUSINESSJEFF BALYEAT BROUGHT HIS SON FORTAKE OUT AT THREE PEPPER.We figured we’d come out andsupport local businesses, andyou know try to do our part.HE SAYS HE SAW A HALF DOZENPEOPLE IN LINE BEHIND HIMNOT*TOO BAD FOR AN EARLY LUNCHCROWD.LEE COUNTY SHERIFF CARMINEMARCENO ALSO CAME OUT TO SUPPORTLOCAL BUSINESS.CAPONE’S PIZZA SAY’S IT HASNOTICED A SLOW DOWN AFTER THEGOVERNOR’S ORDERS TO SPREAD OUTTABLES AND CUT SEATING IN HALF.Inside, we have seen a decrease,but we’re doing everything wecan to keep community fed, andwe’re keeping our staff stillemployed.THE VP OF THE COMPANY THAT OWNSCAPONES SAYS AN INCREASE INDELIVERIES AND ADDING CURBSIDEPICKUP WILL HELP THEM DO THAT.AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES AREN’TTHE ONLY ONES FEELING THEFINANCIAL EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS.ATTORNEY STEPHEN BUCKLEY SAYSHE’S GOTTEN A LOT OF CALLS THISWEEK.CORONAVIRUS HAS CLIENTS ASKINGABOUT INVESTMENT MOVES ANDRETHINKING WILLS.It’s such an unknown that Ithink people are starting tolook at it and saying maybe I’dbetter take that old will outand read it over.MANY UNMARRIED COUPLES ANDOUT-OF-STATE PARENTS WANTBUCKLEY’S ADVICE, TOO.ESPECIALLY IF THEY DON’T HAVE AHIPPA RELEASE.The hospital’s telling them, Ican’t even tell you if they’rein the hospital or not.PARENTS AND SPOUSES ARE ALSOSCRAMBLING TO BECOME HEALTHCARESURROGATESSO THEY CAN MAKEDECISIONS FOR THEIR PARTNERS INCASE THEY GET COVID-19.LLTAG: AND THAT ATTORNEY SAYS IFYOU’RE CONCERNED ABOUT THE STOCKMARKET GOING UP AND DOWN..