Rural school districts working to help food insecure students in light of COVID-19 closures now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:47s - Published Rural school districts working to help food insecure students in light of COVID-19 closures School districts all over Idaho are making the choice to close their doors before spring break as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rural school districts working to help food insecure students in light of COVID-19 closures ALL OVER IDAHO AREMAKING THE CHOICETO SHUT THEIRDOORS AS APRECAUTION TOPREVENT THESPREAD OF THENOV-ELCORONAVIRUS.FOR STUDENTS THATDEPEND ON SCHOOLFOR BREAKFAST ANDLUNCH... THOSEEARLY SCHOOLCLOSURES MAKE AHUGE DIFFERENCE INTHEIR DAY TO DAYLIFE."OFTENTIMES THEONLY TIMES SOMESTUDENTS GET FOODIS WHEN THEY'RE ATSCHOOL. SO WHENWE'RE CLOSED,RIGHT NOW WE'REJUST WORKING TOFIND OUT WHO ARETHOSE STUDENTSWITH FOODINSECURITIES ANDHOW CAN WE HELP."EARLIER THIS WEEK...WE TOLD YOU HOWTHE BOISE SCHOOLDISTRICT IS WORKINGTO HELP STUDENTSSTRUGGLING WITHFOOD INSECURITY....BUT COMING UPTONIGHT AT 10... SIXON YOUR SIDE'SNATASHA WILLIAMSWILL EXPLORE HOWDISTRICTS IN RURALPARTS OF IDAHO AREWORKING TO MAKESURE STUDENTSHAVE ACCESS TOEVERYTHING THEYNEED WHILE SCHOOLIS CLOSED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Stacie Wilke RT @JGarcia_Appeal: Nevada’s Commission on School Funding is working on the state’s per-pupil funding formula, meeting monthly and examinin… 6 days ago JGarciaAppeal Nevada’s Commission on School Funding is working on the state’s per-pupil funding formula, meeting monthly and exam… https://t.co/hESgr5L6It 6 days ago Eileen Belastock, CETL RT @RuralED: This has never been more important. @CoSN and @edwebnet offer a free professional learning community for superintendents, dist… 1 week ago John White This has never been more important. @CoSN and @edwebnet offer a free professional learning community for superinten… https://t.co/64K6mCUPBL 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Three Rivers delivers meals to families at home



Families in need of food in the Three Rivers district got a bit of a boost Wednesday when administrators with the school district organized a delivery caravan to bring meals to students in need in the.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:31 Published now Florence Schools Food Distribution



With thousands of students out of school for the next 2 and a half weeks, districts across the state are making sure they have something to eat. Florence City schools are no exception. Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 10 minutes ago