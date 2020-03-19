Global  

Posey County declares state of emergency

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Posey county has declaring a state of emergency.

They are just one of the many counties in the area that have had the declaration.

Erran huber following this story.

As communities across the country come to grips with the new reality of life amid the covid 19 pandemic.

Posey county is now the latest area joining a long list of those under an official declaration of a state of emergency.

Commissioners voted tuesday to make the proclamation enacting measures to stop the spread efore it starts.

The decision will limit access to public buildings including the courthouse, coliseum and sheriff office.

The changes around posey county also come with changes at the posey county jail.

In order to protect not only the health of inmates, but the staff working inside.?we had work release inmates that we were in contact with the courts, prosecutor and amend his sentence to ankle bracelet monitoring.

And the reason for that is that reduces another person from coming in and out of the jail.

The more we can reduce the exposure from outside sources can do too much with the staff much as we possibly can decided to contact thr prosecutor and see if we can get that done.

And it was.

It was done?

Wel continue to explain how and why communities are making adjustments during this time of preparation.

And continue reporting facts erran huber 44news new tonight at??




