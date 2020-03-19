A Jamestown resident is concerned about COVID-19 as there's not a hospital in Fentress County.



Tweets about this Denise RT @NC5: Concern high about COVID-19 as rural hospitals close https://t.co/jm3B34cr5t 3 minutes ago NewsChannel 5 Concern high about COVID-19 as rural hospitals close https://t.co/jm3B34cr5t 4 minutes ago Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @alexnazaryan: Pence: "People without symptoms should not get tested." There's a huge concern about the "worried well" overwhelming the… 3 hours ago Alexander Nazaryan Pence: "People without symptoms should not get tested." There's a huge concern about the "worried well" overwhelmi… https://t.co/U49WU8uePj 8 hours ago VTDigger @healthvermont Elderly living facilities and nursing homes have been of high concern to public health officials, gi… https://t.co/ZO63SyD4gk 13 hours ago Beeches Medical Practice We appreciate that there is a lot of concern amongst our patients about the current situation with Covid-19. We are… https://t.co/ZKYdoCNVHE 1 day ago Aaron Channing Scrivener Godoff RT @DizFoley: Concern for COVID is high, and that is fair. Comparing it to the flu or H1N1 is a naive argument. H1N1 infected about 60mil A… 1 day ago Diz Foley 🐕 Concern for COVID is high, and that is fair. Comparing it to the flu or H1N1 is a naive argument. H1N1 infected abo… https://t.co/hpN3h7FZoT 1 day ago