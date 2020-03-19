U.S.-Canada Border Shuts, Stock Market Continues To Suffer

Global  

The United States and Canada closed their mutual border to “non-essential traffic”.

This happened while Trump made moves to hasten medical equipment production.

Trump said hospital ships would be deployed in the battle against the coronavirus.

The new steps were announced as Wall Street extended a four-week plummet amid deepening concerns.

Most concerns regard the worsening public health crisis, according to Reuters.

It has paralyzed large sectors of the U.S.

