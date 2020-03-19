Virtual Fitness During Pandemic

While gyms across the nation are shut down because of covidá19... people are thinking outside the box... or in this case outside the gym... to stay in shape.

Kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live to show us how some fitness instructors are taking their instruction online.

Annalise?

Yeah katie á i'm going to take you through what a virtual workout can look like.

In many cases á you need very minimal work out equipment... a computer or a phone á and i have a yoga mat.

That's it.

You can get some exercise in á right from the comfort of your living room.

Xxx nat: on the exhale, curl the hips back in, finding your abdominals... bridgette mitchell is a north iowa pilates instructor... she's offering free live and preárecorded pilates classes this week while gyms and fitness studios in the region are closed.

Nat: she led me through one of her classes today.

Shortly before governor reynolds mandated shutting down gyms á mitchell made the difficult decision to take her instruction á pilates fusion with bridgette á out of the studio and into the world wide web because she felt it was in her and her clients best interest to not gather in a fitness studio during this time.

Nat: she's one of many fitness instructors going virtual in order to maintain contact with their clients and help them keep moving their bodies while practicing social distancing.

"keep them moving with pilates so that when the doors open up and the world is well and healthy, we all can walk back into our studios so that we're not starting with ground zero and working our way back up."

Bridgette tells me the pilates mantra is "movement heals."

Some of us may be feeling really anxious and isolated during the coronavirus pandemic á and making time to move your body a little bit every day can not only help you stay healthy á but also improve your mental health.

Live in rochester á annalise johnson á kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

