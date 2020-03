Business owner on lockdown in Bay Area speaks out

CORONAVIRUS SPREAD -- ONLYGOING OUT IF THEY ABSOLUTELYHAVE TO.

9 ON YOUR SIDESLUZDELIA CABALLERO SPOKE TO AWOMAN IN THE BAY AREA TO FINDOUT HOW SHES COPING WITH THERESTRICTIONS.IT'S WILD.

IT SEEMS LIKE THEPOPULATION GOT CUT IN HALF.SHANNEN CULLINAN LIVES INNORTHERN CALIFORNIA.

SHE'SSAYS SHE'S STILL ADJUSTING TOLIVING IN COMPLETE LOCKDOWN.ALL THE STREETS ARE SUPERDEAD.

YOU DRIVE AROUND ANDIT'S LIKE A GHOST TOWN.

I CANSEE HUNDREDS OF CARS DOWN OURSTREET NOW.

THERE WAS A POLICECAR AT THE CORNER, WHICH WASLIKE...OH ARE THEY CHECKING INON US NOW.

CHANGES SHE SAYSARE AFFECTING HER DAY TO DAYLIFE-- AND HER EQUESTRIANBUSINESS... IT'S CRAZY ANDIT'S HONESTLY HIT MY BUSINESSHARD BECAUSE IF I DON;T TEACH,I DON;T GET MONEY AND MYHORSES STILL COST ME MONEYTOO.

SO I'M JUST EXPENSES,EXPENSES, AND EXPENSES AND IDON;T GET PROFIT FROM THIS,UNFORTUNATELY.

SHE'S HAD TOCANCEL LESSONS AND EVENTS& ANDSAYS PRETTY SOON, SHE MAY BEALL OUT OF FOOD FOR HERSELFAND HER HORSES.

ALL THESUPERMARKETS, EVERYTHING.

JUSTLINES AND LINES AND LINES.PEOPLE JUST GRABBINGEVERYTHING THEY CAN.

THOUGHSHE SAYS THE COMMUNITY CANSTILL HELP HER BUSINESS ANDOTHERS, FROM THE COMFORT OFTHEIR OWN HOMES.

I KNOW THAT IPUT OUT AN AD YESTERDAY SAYINGIF YOU WANT TO BUY GIFTCERTIFICATES.

I KNOW A LOT OFLOCAL BUSINESSES ARE DOINGTHAT.

BUT FOR NOW...GIVEN THERESTRICTIONS, SHANNEN SAYS SHEIS HOPEFUL THINGS WILL GO BACKTO NORMAL SOON.

WE'RE JUSTKINDA HOLDING DOWN THE FORT,HOPING FOR THE BEST, YOU KNOW.LUZDELIA CABALLERO KGUN9 ONYOUR SIDE.LET'S BRING IN CUYLER DIGGS --