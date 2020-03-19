Broncos land 5-time Pro-Bowler in exchange for 7th-round pick 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:43s - Published Broncos land 5-time Pro-Bowler in exchange for 7th-round pick The Broncos acquire star defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on the cheap, and other moves from March 18. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this larry tankersley RT @TheBroncosWire: #Broncos land five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, Twitter reacts! 🐦 https://t.co/umLmlgEdKc 7 hours ago Broncos Wire #Broncos land five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, Twitter reacts! 🐦 https://t.co/umLmlgEdKc 9 hours ago