Stimulus checks could be on the away amid Coronavirus restrictions 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:02s - Published Stimulus checks could be on the away amid Coronavirus restrictions The federal government may send stimulus checks to people across the nation in April and May. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Stimulus checks could be on the away amid Coronavirus restrictions HAVE DIED FROM THE VIRUS.SAN DIEGOANS COULD BE IN LINE TORECEIVE CASH PAYMENTS FROM THEGOVERNMENT STARTING NEXT MONTH.10NEWS REPORTER JOHN HORNEXPLAINS WHY THE MONEY COULDCOME DESPITE VERY LIMITED PLACESTO SPEND IT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this