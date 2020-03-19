Global  

Gov. Newsom Authorizes $150M To Protect Homeless From COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
California governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday authorized $150 million in emergency funding to protect homeless people in the state from the spread of COVID-19.

Ken Bastida reports.

(3-18-2020)

