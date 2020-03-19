Global  

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep.

Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive.

He advised people to follow the CDC guidelines to avoid getting sick and prevent the virus from spreading.

Diaz-Balart said: “We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.” The congressman then decided to stay in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is first congressman to announce testing positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Wednesday.
