Rural school districts working to help food insecure students in light of COVID-19 closures

School districts all over Idaho are making the choice to close their doors before spring break as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For students who depend on school for breakfast and lunch, Marsing Schools Superintendent Norm Stewart says the early school closure can have a huge impact, especially in rural areas.

