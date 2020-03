Denver pay what you can eatery has busiest day in three years, another restaurant giving away meals now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:45s - Published Denver pay what you can eatery has busiest day in three years, another restaurant giving away meals As our communities continue to feel the financial fallout from coronavirus-related business closures, we found some restaurants that are stepping up to make sure people are not going hungry.

