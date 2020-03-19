Global  

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial

President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and caused some controversy.

Republican Sen.

John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t find the president’s phrasing of the virus controversial.

He then said China is to blame because it fosters a “culture where people eat bats, and snakes, and dogs.” Cornyn said “they have a fundamental problem” and doesn’t have a problem identifying its location.

