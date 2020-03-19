Local high school seniors reflect on school closures

Are now closed until april 28th...and it's leaving some unanswered questions for students and their families.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy spoke to high school seniors in eugene about what how they felt when they received this unexpected news.

"it's just a lot of those landmarks in life that you look forward to your senior year that hopefully we'll still be able to do."

For many high school seniors, they were shocked to find out that their*senior year would now look much different.

This comes after a recent decision by the governor to extend school closures until the 28th.

Kenady: "i run here locally for sheldon and this is my fourth year doing it, so this year is definitely just a little bit different.

We've been trying to do stuff on our own and trying to stay motivated for hopefully the end of our track season."

Kenady leighton runs track for sheldon high school, plays soccer for her club in portland.... and after graduation?

She will be playing soccer at the collegiate level.

Kenady: "that means that if my school is closed, that cancels my track season as well."

6pm bridge: like many high school seniors, receiving this type of news is the last thing they wanted to hear.

But for the students i spoke to...they're trying their best to stay positive.

Kenady: "i feel like i kind of have to make the most of it on my own.

I have most of the material i can, i just have to make the most of it at home with my own things.

While this does hit hard for those who are just months away from graduation.... there's also an impact on those preparing for*placement tests that could get them exempt from college classes.

"it is a little concerning and frustrating that i feel like i'm not going to be the most prepared i can be stepping into college now."

Decisions about school makeup days or details about supplemental instruction have not yet been announced.

Reporting in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

4-j is holding a virtual meeting right now.

Since no one can physically show up, k-r-v-m is live broadcasting the meeting.

And 4-j is live streaming it on their website at the address you see on your screen.

Comments by employee groups