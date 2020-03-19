Global  

Parents preparing for extended school closures

Parents are preparing for extended school closures as the state mulls over leaving classes closed all year.

CarolynRound

Carolyn Callahan Round Parents- @UofLHealth is here with some tips on preparing for extended school closings: https://t.co/PKYG4BKvkU 2 days ago

josephflaherty

Joseph Flaherty Kid's school (New Hampshire) was canceled for two weeks on Friday afternoon. Governor just extended cancelation t… https://t.co/2Q1qi24Y6n 3 days ago

ednavigate

EdNavigator Parents: Don't wait. Start preparing now for the possibility of extended school closures. Here's how:… https://t.co/HCeOYuO85g 6 days ago

AuthorMacRaye

Mackenzie Raye RT @WHSV_John: JUST IN: School is cancelled for students of Shenandoah County Public Schools on Monday March 16. An email was sent out to p… 6 days ago

WHSV_John

John Hood JUST IN: School is cancelled for students of Shenandoah County Public Schools on Monday March 16. An email was sent… https://t.co/CmrT57f3ks 6 days ago


