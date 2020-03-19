Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local officials respond to COVID-19 precautions

Local officials respond to COVID-19 precautions

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Local officials respond to COVID-19 precautions

Local officials respond to COVID-19 precautions

Today, the city of Fresno asked their residents to "shelter in place".

The City of Arvin declared their city in a local state of emergency in response to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So what does that mean and what are Kern County and the City of Bakersfield officials doing?

23ABC's Imani Stephens shares the next steps city and county officials are preparing to take.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brentwood musician serenades elderly residents at assisted living facility during COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Brentwood musician serenades elderly residents at assisted living facility during COVID-19 outbreak

People are taking precautions to help slow the spread of coronavirus including going into quarantine. That includes The Harmony In Brentwood. The assisted living facility has gone into lockdown as a..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:06Published
Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3 [Video]

Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

Officials at a southwest Georgia hospital say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.