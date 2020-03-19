Covid-19 postpones that special day

With each day covid 19 displays- the many areas it impacts of ou- everyday lives, including that- special day.- news 25's victoria bailey spent- the day talking to some - of the most popular wedding - venues on the coast and has - the story.- - as the federal government - works around the clock- combatting the covid-19 - pandemic, here on the coast...- "we are one of the best wedding venues in the state.

So, of - course we were jam- packed as usually for march.- it's high wedding season.

- "we've experienced that a lot o our brides especially, weddings- - - - book 1 to 2 years in advance so- there's a lot of work that goes- into this special day," wedding venues like the white - house hotel and biloxi visitors- center canceled many ceremonies- to keep all visitors safe.- miranda rogers: "each couple is upset and wanting to reschedule- and - wanting to make sure that we- would be able to accommodate- them with this occasion - and absolutely we are," amanda williams: "thankfully al of our clients that we've - contacted they've - been very understanding.

Some - have made back up plans some- have- rescheduled their dates several- brides have actually reschedule- the same- day for 2021 and they're- planning on using all the items- that they printed and - - - - keeping their dates and just- looking at it as this is their- story" even though all weddings are- canceled for the coming weeks,- one wedding made the cut before- - - - the biloxi visitors center- closed completely and - city of biloxi events - coordinator amanda williams - says the wedding party is - feeling the effects of this - ourbreak.

- "they actually uninvited guest and their guests have been- understanding - as well.

They're down to their- immediate family and basically- they're just going to - have a short ceremony and - reception of less than 20 or 30- - - - people and by the day that keep- going down but they are - definitely going to have this - special day - and possibly a very special - celebration for their first yea- anniversary again - they're trying to make the best- of their situation" williams says it's not just the- wedding venues working to ease- - - - the pain of moving a special- day.- "one of the great things about the gulf coast is that all of - our event vendors are - - - - friends and they work with each- other.

They - are doing such a great job- accommodating all the clients - who are in this - tough situation to try and- reschedule with them and- if they can't reschedule with - them their friends they work- with each other.

If one - vendor is not available they- have three backups to offer" rogers says she hopes things- start operating normally