shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Nonprofit Fears COVID-19 Pandemic Will Scare Away Potential Bone Marrow Transplant Donors CONGRESS IS WORKING ON ANEARLY ONE TRILLION DOLLAR COMICSTIMULUS PACKAGE IT WOULDINCLUDE CASH PAYMENTS TOAMERICANS.NO DOUBT THERE'S A LOT OFANXIOUS PEOPLE BECAUSE OF THISVIRUS, CONTRIBUTING TO PEOPLE'SANXIETY, CONCERNED MANY WILLSTOP SIGNING UP FOR AN IMPORTANTREGISTER TRI THAT COULD SAVESOMEONE'S LIFE KIMBERLY DAVISJOINS US.Reporter: THE AMERICAN REDCROSS IS IN DESPERATE NEED OFBLOOD DONATIONS AND B THE MATCHIS ALSO IN NEED OF BONE MARROWTRANSPLANT VOLUNTEERS.THEY SAY TIME IS OF THE INESSENCE AND IT'S RUNNING OUT.WE HAD TO CANCEL OVER 150LIVE EVENT IN PERSON DRIVES,THAT COULD HAVE BEEN THOUSANDSOF PEOPLE JOINING THE REGISTRY.Reporter: WITH MORE AND MOREPEOPLE FOLLOWING CDC GUIDELINES,BONE MARROW TRANSPLANTVOLUNTEERS ARE DRYING UP AS THECORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO SPREAD.IF PEOPLE AREN'T SIGNING UPAND JOINING, THEY ARE JUSTLOSING PRECIOUS TIME.I'M WORKING WITH A PATIENT RIGHTNOW FROM PENNSYLVANIA, AND EVERYSINGLE DAY HE DOESN'T HAVE ADONOR HE'S LIVING TIME.WE INTERVIEWED JAN ADAMS INJANUARY.UNFORTUNATELY HE HASN'T BEENFEELING WELL AND WAS NOT ABLE TOBE INTERVIEWED WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON.HE EVEN MISSED HIS CHEMOTHERAPYSESSION.IT'S PEOPLE LIKE JUAN WHOSELIVES COULD BE INADVERTENTLYLOST AS A RESULT OF COVID 19.WE NEED EVERYONE IN THECOMMUNITY, TO SHARE ON LINE,TELL THEIR FRIENDS ANYONE THEYKNOW BETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 AND44, AND ESPECIALLY FOR PATIENTSLIKE JUAN HE'S MOST LIKELY GOINGTO FIND A MATCH IN THE AMERICANCOMMUNITY.Reporter: IT'S NOT JUST BONEMARROW TRANSPLANT VOLUNTEERS.THE AMERICAN RED CROSS TELLS"EYEWITNESS NEWS" THERE'SCURRENTLY A SEVERE BLOODSHORTAGE.IN OUR REGION HE ALONE, WE'VEHAD 207 BLOOD DRIVES CANCELLEDAND A TOTAL OF 7,000 DONATIONSLOST.Reporter: AS IT STANDS,HOSPITALS HAVE LESS THAN AONE-DAY SUPPLY OF BLOOD.AMERICAN RED CROSS AND BE THEMATCH ARE HOPING YOU CAN HELPCHANGE THAT TO SAVE LIVES.Reporter: TO FIND OUT HOW YOUCAN BECOME A BONE MARROW DONOROR FIND A BLOOD DRIVE NEAR YOUHEAD TO CBSPHILLY.COM.





