Fraud expert warns of coronavirus scams

A SWFL fraud expert tells Fox 4 that he's seeing a rise in coronavirus related scams. We're sharing tips to help you protect yourself.

BUT YOU CAN KEEP "And it’s evenmore prevalent during times whenpeople are fearful."FOX 4 IS IN YOUR CORNER TONIG-- HELPING YOU FIGHT BACKAGAINST SCAMMERS.THERE ARE PLENTY OF THEM TAKINGADVANTAGE OF PEOPLE’S FEARDURING THIS TIME WHERE WE’REPULLING TOGETHER.

THANKS FORJOINING US I’M PATRICK NOLAN.AND I’M JANE MONREAL.FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’S ROCHELLEALLEYNE SPOKE WITH A FRAUDINVESTIGATOR ABOUT THE KINDS OFSCAMS YOU SHOULD BE LOOKING OUTFOR.

ROCHELLE?AT A TIME WHEN MANY ARE FOCUSEDON THEIR HEALTH--FOX 4 WANTS TO GIVE YOU SOMEINFO THAT PROTECT YOU FROM THOSLOOKING TO SCAM YOU.((reporter appears in shot))I SPOKE TO A LOCAL FRAUD I SPOKETO A LOCAL FRAUD INVESTIGATOR --ABOUT CORONAVIRUS SCAMS THAT ARENOW POPPING UP.((Scott Russell//Intel ResearchGroup Inc., President))((PHONER))"Anything that’s related to tcoronavirus of course is anopportunity for fraudstershave somebody act in fear whethey normally may have made abetter judgement of whether ornot to engage with that person."HE SAYS THEY OFTEN COME IN THEFORM OF AN EMAIL, WEBSITE ORTEXT MESSAGE.((Scott Russell//Intel ResearchGroup Inc., President))((PHONER))"Anything that involves a cureor testing, even charities,which people may not be assuspicious of thinking they’renot buying anything they’re justrying to help somebody else."AND THEY OFTEN TARGET SENIORSWHO MAY NOT BE AS TECH-SAVVY.RUSSELL SAYS HIS COMPANY ISOFFERING FREE CONSULTATIONS TOANY SENIOR WHO ISN’T SURE IFLOCAL BUSINESS THAT’S REACHEDOUT TO THEM IS REAL OR NOT.BUT HE ADDS THAT THESE ARE TIPSANYONE OF ANY AGE SHOULD USE TOPROTECT THEMSELVES FROM THESEPEOPLE.((Scott Russell//Intel ResearchGroup Inc., President))((PHONER))"The cardinal rule should be ifit doesn’t feel right, if it’ssomebody you don’t know or abusiness you didn’t know beforthe coronavirus scare startedthen just leave it alone.A FULL LIST OF TIPS ANDINFORMATION CAN B




