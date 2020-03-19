Global  

Tesla Tells Employees To Continue Working

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Despite recommendations for people to stay home, Tesla asked employees to show up to work.

The New York Times reported at least 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

According to Gizmodo, several businesses have downscaled operations or switched to working from home.

In California, people were ordered to practice social distancing by staying at home unless they have essential activities to do.

0
