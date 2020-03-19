Trine's promising postseason cut short due to Coronavirus

Hey good evening everyone..a promising postseason run cut short due to the coronavirus..

It's a tale many college basketball teams lived last week..that includes the trine women..after cruising through the first two rounds of the n-c-a-a tournament, the thunder had thoughts of making a run to the final four..but what could have been a magical march has been put on hold for at least one more year..petar hood has more..

Narr: the trine women's basketball team made the long trek out to maine hoping to make history last week.

What they got instead was a punch to the gut.andy rang: "we were actually on our way for our first official practice for the sweet 16 when we got the call."katy steers: "once i found out the news, i just called my mom and as soon as she was like, 'hey what's up', i told her and i just started crying.

I didn't really know how to handle it.

My teammates just gave me hugs.

Really, they didn't have to say anything.

They just knew i was upset."steers: upset, because her career had just come to an unexpected end.

Katy steers was the thunder's lone senior this season.

And she was just one win away from leading the program to its first ever appearance in the elite eight...steers: "we had a shot.

We had a really good shot.

Was very proud of the way our team was working, the way our coaches were preparing us.

I thought we had a really great shot to go in there and win that game.

And then the unkowns.

What if?

What if we would have won?"rang: "every season you have, ever since i've been playing and coaching, there's always closure of some sort.

With this season, there's just no closure.

It's just like, it's over.

And i think that's the hardest part."petar hood: "so at the end of the day, they'll get to hang another sweet 16 banner here in the mti center.

Could it have said elite eight?

Maybe even final four?

Who knows what would have happened?

But still a lot to be proud of for trine women's basketball team as they look back on this season, and still much to look forward to as well, as they graduate just one senior."rang: "did anybody think we were really gonna be 23-6 and be in the sweet 16 in the ncaa tournament?

Probably not when you sat in the beginning of the season and you looked at who we'd lost and who we had coming back.

So for the journey, for them, i think it was awesome."narr: as for steers, she'll leave as the program's all-time leader in games played, games started, and games won.

And although it didn't end the way she wanted it to, steers is keeping a positive mindset as she looks towards the future..

Steers: "my career might be over, but i'm going to be their number one fan next year.

It goes on, and so will you."narr: in angola, petar hood, fox