Jared Leto Returns From Retreat Without Knowing About The Coronavirus

Jared Leto returned from a silent meditation retreat and just found out about the coronavirus pandemic.

Leto posted on Twitter they were “totally isolated” in the desert without knowing what was happening outside the facility.

He said: “Walked out yesterday into a very different world.

One that’s been changed forever.” According to CNN, Leto then encouraged everyone to stay inside and stay safe.

He said: “Hope you and yours are ok.

Sending positive energy to all.”