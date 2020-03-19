Global  

Oak Park Issues Shelter In Place Order Due To Coronavirus

Oak Park Issues Shelter In Place Order Due To Coronavirus

Oak Park Issues Shelter In Place Order Due To Coronavirus

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports on the order, which is a first for an Illinois jurisdiction.

Oak Park declares state of emergency, issues ‘shelter in place’ order over coronavirus


Chicago S-T - Published


1LarryGarcia

Pastor Larry Garcia We are in prayer! Oak Park declares state of emergency, issues ‘shelter in place’ order over coronavirus Mayor iss… https://t.co/YLiYmOcOzZ 20 minutes ago

y0ungnutty

youngnut RT @EricCoxTV: #CoronaVirusUpdate: 2 ER doctors at Rush Oak Park Hospital have tested positive for #COVID19. They are under #quarantine a… 22 minutes ago

GiftedDre

DeAndre Alexander Oak Park issues shelter-in-place order to slow COVID-19 spread as River Forest, Forest Park leaders urge residents… https://t.co/x4MXdMeEKK 50 minutes ago

fcj316

Frank Jenkins Oak Park declares state of emergency, issues ‘shelter in place’ order over coronavirus https://t.co/QZWJE1mcek via @SunTimes 2 hours ago

BenSkurr

Farmer Ben @Bashido If is anything like they are doing for Oak Park not much is going to change. Pick up / delivery still avai… https://t.co/0NEz6iCvkL 2 hours ago

Reedie_Reed

Reading Rainbow Oak Park issues shelter in place order | Articles | News | https://t.co/4ens7joyJo https://t.co/8Q6UmDnpkg 2 hours ago

ReporterHal

Hal Dardick Is it silly to ask what exactly "shelter in place" means? - Oak Park issues shelter-in-place order to slow COVID-19… https://t.co/hJHrrMSbFg 2 hours ago

StonerWolf69

Charles Wolf RT @Charitable_Fury: Oak Park issues shelter-in-place order to slow COVID-19 spread as River Forest, Forest Park leaders urge residents to… 2 hours ago


Coronavirus Update: Tracy The Latest City Implement Shelter-In-Place Order [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Tracy The Latest City Implement Shelter-In-Place Order

New local municipalities are asking people to stay at home. Late last night, Tracy became latest city in our area to issue a shelter in place except for essential activity.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:48Published
What Does a ‘Shelter-In-Place’ Order Actually Mean? [Video]

What Does a ‘Shelter-In-Place’ Order Actually Mean?

With the coronavirus pandemic causing shutdowns across the nation, various areas have already ordered their residents to “shelter-in-place”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
