Changes to Huntsville Hospital's visitor policy

Huntsville hospital is increasing restrictions it already has put on visitors.

That includes limiting patient visitors to only one person at a time!

Waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the hospital with more on what people can expect to see as there as it fights to reduce the possibility of coronavirus exposure.

Huntsville hospital ceo david spillers says they're tightening down on visitors, trying to limit the number of people who come in and out the hospital.

The first round of changes came two weeks ago, but now even stricter rules are in place.

Spillers says visitors who come to the hospital are not having their temperature taken, but a team is still screening people through a series of questions.

He asks people to make a phone call or video chat with hospital patients instead of coming to visit and potentially exposing others.

Spillers also says they want to clear the waiting rooms, and are installing a system where the hospital will call you when a patient is ready to be picked up.

When the hospital first made coronavirus- related restrictions, it allowed two visitors per patient.

But not anymore david spillers - huntsville hospital ceo "don't visit anyone unless you need to, we're having people at the elevators, trying to limit it to 1 visitor per patient."

Take sot: david spillers - huntsville hospital ceo "we're going to ask that people who are here for surgery and waiting, don't wait in waiting rooms. those people, drop people off at the hospital, and then you can give someone your phone number we'll call you when its time to come back and pick someone up.

The hospital is asking for help from the public to follow the new policies to keep themselves and everyone else as safe as possible live in hsv