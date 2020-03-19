Customer leaves $1,000 tip for employees at Mount Airy restaurant

HOSTESS, SERVER, THEY ARE ALLHURTING AFTER RESTAURANTS ANDBARS WERE FORCED TO CLOSETHEIR DINING AREAS BECAUSE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.

WMAR2 NEWS'EDDIE KADHIM WAS IN MOUNT AIRYWITH A GOOD NEWS TIP ABOUT ATIP TO MAKE LIFE A LITTLEEASIER TONIGHT.Eddie kadhim 18:02:3━18:02:50We got a hot news tip thatheart is alive and welldespite the Coronavirus scare.Here at the Mount Airy Inn acustomer left a very generoustip for servers that canreally use it right now” Takepkg Brett Booth Server/manager17:43:3━71:43:42“It wasamazing Iamount of money ever in atip” Brett Booth and theserver he was working with areused to at least 15 PERCENT.But on Monday as The MountAiry Inn prepared to closedown the dining area for theforeseeable futurethousand dollar tip came in.17:45:0━17:45:5“They arereally helping us out rightnow.

Ittake care of you the amount ofsupport they gave us” OwnerChris Beck says the couple WHOleft it is always generous&and it brought a tear to hiseye when he heard.17:42:1ä7:42:14“Itexpression of love and itmeans a lot” To understandthe significance of this actyou need to to look at whoitservers are out of work orhardly earning anything allover the country.

Beck planson getting any subsidies hecan from the government topass on to his staff, but he'salso trying to keep themworking by adjusting schedulesto allow them to carry foodout and keep them as safe andfinancially secure as he can.Chris Beck Owner17:40:1━17:40:25“They havebills to pay.

They havemortgages and rent healthinsurance all the same thingsthat everybody in the rest ofthe world does.

On Monday 5 pmtheir means to pay for itevaporated” A gesture oflove.

Serving up hope in atime when it17:44:2━17:44:37“Imy bills to be able to cover.That definitely gives us a bitof a cushion.

Again like wecut down to whatever we canget right now.“ Eddie tag18:03:33“A lot of restaurantsare switching to carry outonly.

That doesnstill shouldngenerous tip.

It means a lotto the servers and that mightbe the only job they are ableto do right now.

In Mount AiryEddie Kadhim WMAR2 News”SOMEONE ELSE LEFT THIS HUGETIP ON A CHECK AT "STEA