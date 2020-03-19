Restrictions taking place at Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

Is also impacting correctional facilities.

The cerro gordo county jail is putting a number of restrictions into place.

People will not be able to visit inmates.

Programs, such as bible study and alcoholics anonymous will be halted.

Agencies like the department of human services are also being kept away.

Jail supervisor andrew steenblock says there's no set date for the restrictions to end.

We're just kind of going off of what the medical professionals are saying for how long we should implement.

At the current rate, it's until further notice.

Attorneys will still be allowed to visit their clients in jail and family members can still