Drop.

Kimt news 3 at thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet./// we begin tonight with the often repeated phrase, "flattening the curve... " we've heard countless pundits and medical experts say those words in recent weeks.

But for those of us who aren't medical professionals..

.

What does that mean and why is it so important?

Kimt news 3's isabella basco went to the source for some answers.

Isabella?

Live well... you've likely seen graphs like these in many news stories.

Graham briggs with olmsted county public health says the curve refers to using strategies by distancing people from each other.

That gives the virus less chance from passing from one person covidá19 is increasing globally and right here in olmsted county.

The experts speak repeatedly about "flattening the curve."

Graham briggs, the director of olmsted county public health explains that terminology.

"a natural curve with an infectious disease is very steep you get people infected over avery short period of time, then it drops off very quickly as everybody gets exposed?"

Why do we need to flatten it?

"by flattening the curve you're actually lenghtening out the time people are getting infected but also decreasing or flattening that curve that allows us to avoid say having 30 or 40 or 50 percent of our people all get sick."

Briggs believes coávid 19 will get worse before it gets get better.

"for everything we briggs says olmsted county has no evidence of any community transmission here.

The actions being taken locall and at the state level are designed to stem the tide.

Live in rochester ib kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

Briggs says we can look at italy and taiwan for ideas to slow transmission of the virus.