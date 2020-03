Treasure Coast Medical Associates says lifted telemedicine restrictions already making a difference

MEDICAL ADVICE - INSTEAD OFWAITING IN LINES - MORE PEOPLEARE GOING ONLINE.

VIRTUALDOCTORS APPOINTMENTS AREINCREASING - JUST ONE DAYAFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPANDEDTELEMEDICINE ACCESS.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S MEGHANMCROBERTS SPOKE TO DOCTORS ANDSTAFF AT A LOCAL URGENT CAREABOUT THE BENEFITS.<< LOOKLIVE: NOW WHEN APATIENT CALLS TO SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT IN PERSON A PLACELIKE STUART URGENT CARE& THEDOCTORS OR MEDICAL STAFF HERESAY THEY ARE ABLE TO GIVE MOREPATIENTS THAN EVER THE OPTIONTO USE TELEMEDICINE PKG NATS?OR 00:03:15:00"TELEMEDIC INEIS SORT OF LIKE UBER EATSVIRUS SITTING AT ARESTAURANT." IF YOUTRIED TELEMEDICINE& THIS IS ALOT LIKE HOW IT WOULD WORK.YOU CALL INTO A DESIGNATEDNUMBER, THROUGH SOMETHING LIKEFACETIME OR JUST OVER THEPHONE.

00:05:37:37“THEPATIENT HAS NO CONTACT, ITONLY FACE TO FACE ON OURTELEMEDICINE PORTAL WHERE THEPATIENT IS ACTUALLY ABLE TOGO, SEE THE PROVIDER, GETTREATED, PICK UP THEIRMEDICATION AND STAY OUT OF THEPUBLIC” THATBENEFIT& AS SOCIAL DISTANCINGAPPLIES EVEN IN MEDICALSETTINGS.

THE MORE VULNERABLEELDERLY POPULATION STANDS TOBENEFIT THE MOST.

00:04:11:39“WETHAT ARE NOT REALLY THAT SICK,WEHOME WHERE THEY CAN STAY WELLINSTEAD OF HAVING TO GET OUTAND GET SICK WITH THE SICKPEOPLE AT THE CLINICS” DR.JONATHON ADELBERG WITHTREASURE COAST MEDICALASSOCIATES SAYS HETHE TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONLIFTED MAJOR TELEMEDICINERESTRICTIONS& EXPANDING WHOCAN USE THE SERVICES AND WHEREIT CAN BE USED.

DOCTORS CANNOW USE THEIR OWN PHONES TOTALK TO PATIENTS..

ANDMEDICARE PATIENTS CAN USETELEMEDICINE AT NO COST.00:13:40:02“IT WILL KEEP ALOT OF PEOPLE OUT OF THEHOSPITAL.

IT WILL KEEP A LOTOF PEOPLE OFF THE STREETS.HERE- HE'S ABLE TO TREATCONDITIONS THAT DO NOT REQUIREA HOSPITAL BED.

00:03:48:40“URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS,UPPER RESPIRATORY TRACTINFECTION” BUT HE CAN SCREENFOR POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS& 00:08:38:51“HAVEYOU BEEN TO CHINA?

HAVE YOUBEEN EXPOSED TO SOMEONE WHOHAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH THECORONAVIRUS” AND HELPDETERMINE IF SOMEONE ACTUALLYNEEDS TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL&TAG: THIS IS ALSO ANOTHER WAYTO HELP PRESERVE MEDICALSUPPLIES, SUCH AS MASKS.ANOTHER BENEFIT- DR. ADELBERGSAYS THE AVERAGE TELEMEDICINECALL TAKES JUST THREE TO SEVENMINUTES& MM, WPTV NC 5.