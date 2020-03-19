Global  

UAH Senior Talks Season coming to a halt

Chargers won't see the diamond any time soon
Athletes worlds look a little differnt like all of ours do during the coronavirus pandemic, the virus has uah senior softball player, ashley cornell, in a spot she's unfamiliar with.

No softball in the spring.

But cornell is finding positives in this experience.

We talked over the phone, for safety reasons, uah is not allowing athletes to have face to face interviews.

It's normally the busiest time of the year for a college softball player.

Instead, uah senior center fielder, ashley cornell, is doing this.

"been stuck in the house a lot, doing on line classes that way."

Coronavirus has shut down the sports world, the ncaa cancelled all spring championships and uah suspending play indefinitely for spring sports..

Once inseparable, now cornell is barely around her teammates.

"it's going to be hard not getting to see them every day."

Last week, ncaa officials said they plan to give spring sport athletes another year of eligibility.

Helping seniors like cornell, control when their final game is played.

"i was going to get to end my softball career on my terms, instead of it being taken away from me like that."

Still, the decision to return to uah, wasn't easy.

"i had to think about it for a little bit, and talk about it with my parents and stuff."

But cornell decided to make the best of the situation, and play next season while pursuing a masters in physical education.

"i can take that and teach and coach."

If this season doesn't start back, cornell says she'll miss her team, who is 10-2 in conference play.

"cause like we've turned into a family throughout the year."

And if her senior season is over.

Cornell says she'll enter year five with unfinished business on the diamond.

"we just weren't ready to be done yet as a team."

Cornell mentioned the softball team was set to play team usa this season as the country preps for the summer olympics.

She says those are the memories she's missing out on, and of course she wanted a crack at a national championship.

Weird times, but we




