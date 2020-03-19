Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surge in virtual visits for local at-risk patients amid COVID-19 concerns

Surge in virtual visits for local at-risk patients amid COVID-19 concerns

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Surge in virtual visits for local at-risk patients amid COVID-19 concerns
10News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Surge in virtual visits for local at-risk patients amid COVID-19 concerns

BUSINESSES TO CONTINUEOPERATING.AND LOCAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS ARESEEING A MASSIVE NUMBER OF AAT-RISK PATIENTS LIKE THOSE WITHCANCER THROUGH VIRTUAL VISITS.JENNIFER KASTNER INTERVIEWED ALOCAL DOCTOR TODAY WHO IS URGINGTHIS CLASS OF PATIENTS TO AVOIDOFFICE VISITS BECAUSE OFPOSSIBLE EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virtual health visits surge for at-risk patients [Video]

Virtual health visits surge for at-risk patients

Local health care workers are seeing a massive number of at-risk patients through virtual visits amid concerns over COVID-19.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published
Local gun shops see an increased demand for ammo amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Local gun shops see an increased demand for ammo amid coronavirus concerns

Local gun shops in the Treasure Valley have been busy since Saturday with a surge of people who are looking to buy guns and ammunition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.