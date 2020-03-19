Mayor-President Josh Guillory Announces 2 Cases of Coronavirus in Lafayette Parish

W're going to a special report... w'll pause to join our sister stations.

Mayor-president updates acadiana covid-19.

Ad-lib reca* ad-lib reca* you heard it here... lafayette mayor president josh guillory... announcing two cases of covid-19 have been confirmed here in acadiana.... more specifically in lafayette parish.... parish leaders also saying that we can expect more cases in our area through this global pandemic.... dr. tina stefanski, the regional medical director for the louisiana department of health saying those two individuals are in quarantine... we haven been told where exactly attorney general jeff landry... coming in from baton rogu ... expressing how it imperative to heed the instructions of following social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus... the pre-screening process, calling 3-1-1 is what guillory is saying is more important, now than ever...?for continuing coverage head on over to kadn dot com or download the news 15 app... i's free in google play and the app store....'m breon martin.

