Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak

DAY.

THOSE RUNNINGSHELTERS SAY THE HOMELESSARE AMONG THE MOSTSUSCEPTIBLE TO THECORONAVIRUS.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S SIERRA PIZARRO LOOKSAT THE IMPACT ON THE JOHN3:16 MISSION IN TULSA.THE VIRUS IS CUTTING SHELTERVOLUNTEERS... FUNDING.

ANDFOOD SOURCES.

THEY HAVE ATWO-MONTH SUPPLY... BUTDON'T KNOW HOW LONG IT'LLLAST.REV.

STEVE WHITAKER, SENIORPASTOR/CEO, JOHN 3:16MISSION 00:09:08:47 -00:09:19;46 "People wouldhave too much food or aleftover from a banquet,they would bring that to themission, but people havegone home.

The entire cityis officing from home." THATALSO MEANS VOLUNTEERS AREN'TCOMING IN.

00:10:01;51 -00:10;07;06 "Volunteers areafraid to come into theshelters.

I don't blamethem, it's a scary moment."INSIDE SHELTERS LIKE THISONE.

A LOT OF PEOPLE AREPACKED INTO ONE PLACE.THAT'S A PROBLEM IN THEFIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.00:03:18;12 - 00:03:33;59"We have a highconcentration of homelesspeople in small areas.Social distancing isn'treally possible unless youbreak it up by schedule.

So,we're splitting the group inhalf, sending half tochapel, feeding the otherhalf, then rotating around."THEY ALSO HAVE A SANITIZINGSTATION RIGHT OUTSIDE THEDOORS.

AND MORE SCATTEREDINSIDE.

00:05:17;43 -00:05:33;09 "The other thingwe're doing that we weren'tdoing beforehand iscleaning the mission twice aday.

It's clean from top tobottom and sanitized fromtop to bottom.

Anybody knowswhether it's going to make adifference or not.

We'rejust trying to keep it cleanas best we can." ANOTHERCHANGE IS HOW THEY BRINGPEOPLE IN.

00:02:30;15 -00:02:36;18 "We're checkingeverybody that comes in forsigns of coronavirus."00:03:51;54 - 00:04:07;57"Of course we've seen peoplewith symptoms. Is it COVID?Is it the flu?

It'sanybody's guess.

There's noway, because the tests arenot readily available rightnow and have been reservedfor hospitals only."REVEREND STEVE WHITAKER SAYSTHEY'LL LOOK TO HELP FROMREVEREND STEVE WHITAKER SAYSTHEY'LL LOOK TO HELP FROMHOSPITALS IF SOMEONE GETSREALLY SICK.

FOR NOW.

ITLOOKS AS THOUGH THEY'RE ALLCLEAR.

I'M SIERRA PIZARRO.

2WORKS FOR YOU.