Saving lives with first aid - Go with the Flo

Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 07:17s
Saving lives with first aid - Go with the Flo

Saving lives with first aid - Go with the Flo

Flo crushes a major personal goal this year by getting first aid certified at the Singapore Red Cross.

DISCLAIMER: This is not a training video for first aid.

The steps featured are just parts of a first aid training course.

For more of Flo: https://sg.tv.yahoo.com/go-with-the-flo/

