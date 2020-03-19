Garcetti: 'Shelter In Place And Lock Down Are Not Phrase We Should Be Using'

Global  

Garcetti said he wanted people to understand that while staying at home is the best weapon to fight the pandemic, he knows that there are people who need to work and get around town, which means using public transit for many.

