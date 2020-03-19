Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak

Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak
Food, volunteers are concerns for John 3:16 during COVID-19 Outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronald McDonald House asking for monetary donations [Video]

Ronald McDonald House asking for monetary donations

Ronald McDonald House closed its doors to volunteers amid COVID-19 concerns, but now they need help feeding families.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.