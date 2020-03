Increased demand for truck drivers amid coronavirus pandemic.

FOR A NEW CAREER.

THOSE TRUCKDRIVERS -- DELIVERINGEVERYTHING FROM FOOD, TOWATER, TO TOILET PAPER --EVERYWHERE YOU BUY IT.

9 ONYOUR SIDE'S LUZDELIA CABALLEROSPOKE TO NEW GRADUATES FROMTHE H-D-S TRUCK DRIVINGINSTITUTE.IT'S GOING TO GET A LOTBUSIER.

STEPHEN TATE AND HISFIANCE KELLI ARE TEAM DRIVERS.WHICH MEANS THEY GO ON THEROAD TOGETHER.

THEY SAY--RIGHT NOW, THERE'S MOREFREIGHT GOING OUT THAN THEREARE DRIVERS.

WE'RE GOING TO BEOVERWHELMED.

I KNOW WE'REGOING TO BE RESTOCKING A LOTOF SHELVES PRETTY SOON.

THEYGRADUATED FROM THE H-D-S TRUCKDRIVING INSTITUTE IN TUCSONLAST YEAR-- AND SAY THEY HITTHE GROUND RUNNING.

WE'LL WORKFOR 30 DAYS AND THEN COME HOMEFOR THREE.

RIGHT NOW, THERE'SAN INFLUX IN ENROLLMENT ATTHEIR ALMA MATER-- H-D-S SITEMANAGER TIMOTHY KERNSTEIN SAYSTHERE'S A LOT OF INTEREST INGETTING A COMMERCIAL DRIVERSLICENSE.

WE STILL HAVE SOMEROOM IN SOME OF OUR SCHOOLS,BUT THEY'RE FILLING UPQUICKLY.

AND IF YOU THINK ITTAKES MONTHS TO GET YOURC-D-L, THINK AGAIN.

WITH ASLITTLE AS 160 HOURS, THEY CANHAVE A LICENSE DRIVING A TRUCKOUT THERE AND DRIVING GOODSFROM COAST TO COAST.

AND THEYHAVE A STUDENT LOAN FOR THAT.AND THEY HAVE EVENING AND DAYCLASSES YOU CAN GO TO.

ANDWHILE THE COUPLE LOVES TOTRANSPORT GOODS ACROSSAMERICA, THEY TOO HAVE TAKENPRECAUTIONS BECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS.

WITH ANYTHINGLIKE THIS, YOU WANT TO TRY TOKEEP YOUR HANDS CLEAN, ANDCOVER YOUR MOUTH WITHPRECAUTIONS BUT AS TRUCKDRIVERS WE ARE PRETTYISOLATED.

AND EVEN THOUGHSTEVE AND KELLI HAVE LONG DAYSAHEAD OF THEM, THEY LOOKFORWARD TO DELIVERING GOODS TOTHOSE WHO NEED IT MOST.

ASLONG AS THE TRUCKS CAN KEEPMOVING, AND WE'RE ABLE TO GETTHE LOADS IN ON TIME, YOUKNOW, WE'RE HAPPY LIKE THAT.LUZDELIA CABALLERO KGUN9 ONYOUR SIDE.