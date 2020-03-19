China announces it's booting American journalists

Global  

BEIJING — China's feelings have been hurt once again, so now it has decided to boot US reporters working for the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

According to the New York Times, the Chinese have also demanded that those outlets, in addition to the Voice of America and Time magazine, give the Chinese government detailed information about their operations.

That's easy—they report the news, something that is non-existent in fabulous China.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement after the Trump administration limited to 100 the number of Chinese citizens working in the U.S. for five fake Chinese news outlets that produce nothing but good old fashioned CCP propaganda.

The ministry said US journalists, whose press credentials are due to expire before the end of 2020, must notify Chinese authorities within four days and hand back their press passes within 10 days.

The statement also said, "They will not be able to continue working as journalists in the People's Republic of China," including Hong Kong and Macau.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the move "unfortunate" and said he hoped Beijing would reconsider.

What the U.S. should do is just shut down Xinhua, CGTN, China Radio, China Daily and The People's Daily and ship all their workers back to China.

They'll have much more fun reporting on the real news going on in China.

