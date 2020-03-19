Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Qantas > Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Qantas Airways said on Thursday (March 19) it will halt all international flights from late March until at least the end of May, and is putting two-thirds of its workforce on leave after Australia told citizens not to travel overseas due to the coronavirus.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Australia's top airline Qantas will halt all international flights due to the viral pandemic.

They're on hold from late March until at least the end of May.

The airline also said on Thursday (March 19) it would tell the majority of its 30,000 employees to take leave.

This comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australians to stop travelling overseas.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON SAYING: "We are upgrading the travel ban on Australians to level 4 for the entire world.

That is the first time that has ever happened in Australia's history.

The travel advice to every Australian is "Do not travel abroad".

Qantas says it will temporarily lay off about two thirds of its workforce with domestic services also affected, slashed by 60 percent.

To preserve as many jobs as possible over the longer term, it is telling staff to use their paid leave.

It's also offering options like leave at half pay and advance leave, though it said leave without pay was inevitable for some.

Qantas joins other airlines around the world that are reeling from the virus as several countries have closed off their borders to try to halt the epidemic.

The airline will delay the payment of its stock dividend, worth more than $100 million dollars - from April until September.

And senior executives will go without pay until at least the end of the financial year.

But it's better placed than others and said it could withstand six to 11 months of no flying before further cuts.

Whereas a trade group representing major US airlines - including American and Delta- say government help to the tune of $50 billion dollars is needed to avoid collapse.



Recent related news from verified sources

Qantas to ground international flights, stand down two-thirds of staff

Qantas' move comes as the airline industry is under immense pressure amid sweeping travel...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayReutersNew Zealand HeraldSBS


How coronavirus is killing off global air travel

Qantas becomes the latest airline to scrap international flights as demand dries up during pandemic.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites [Video]

Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites

Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.