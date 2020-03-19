Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown

Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown

Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown

A Dearborn family is stranded in Peru after the country’s president ordered a lockdown of the country earlier this week in response to the Coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nyraequin_lee

Rae'Quin Lee RT @rossjonesWXYZ: A Dearborn family is stranded in Peru after the country's president shut down the border. They may be there for weeks.… 7 hours ago

davidmakki

David Makki RT @pinkibone: #stuckinPeru Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/Ofu2Dyr9Tq 7 hours ago

pinkibone

Ingrid Rey #stuckinPeru Dearborn family stranded in Peru after Coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/Ofu2Dyr9Tq 8 hours ago

rossjonesWXYZ

Ross Jones A Dearborn family is stranded in Peru after the country's president shut down the border. They may be there for wee… https://t.co/U6WRVRgVyt 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.