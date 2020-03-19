3 Residents At Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test Positive For COVID-19 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 Residents At Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test Positive For COVID-19 Three residents at the Atria Senior Living care facility in Burlingame recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized, officials said Wednesday evening.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 2 more residents at Josephine Care Center test positive for COVID-19 Three residents of the Josephine Care Center, a nursing home in Stanwood, have tested positive for...

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Update: 3 Residents At Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test Positive For COVID - Mar 19 @ 3:23 AM ET https://t.co/Yw9M0rj6Dy 9 minutes ago Vik Bataille 3 Residents At Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/QsXkeYVggr via @YouTube 58 minutes ago Sharon Chin RT @KPIXtv: JUST IN: 3 residents at Atria Senior Living facility in Burlingame tested positive for #COVID19 over the weekend and are curren… 1 hour ago KPIX 5 Three residents at the Atria Senior Living care facility in Burlingame recently tested positive for COVID-19 and ar… https://t.co/3zVszhmBGb 2 hours ago KPIX 5 JUST IN: 3 residents at Atria Senior Living facility in Burlingame tested positive for #COVID19 over the weekend an… https://t.co/AmifDZxApo 3 hours ago