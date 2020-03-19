Global  

Summit County EMA makes plea for personal protective equipment donations

The Summit County Emergency Management Agency is joining area first responders in making an urgent plea for personal protective equipment donations, including N95 masks to protect police officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers from the coronavirus.

