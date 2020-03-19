Summit County EMA makes plea for personal protective equipment donations

The Summit County Emergency Management Agency is joining area first responders in making an urgent plea for personal protective equipment donations, including N95 masks to protect police officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers from the coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources Colorado hospitals need more protective equipment to combat surge in coronavirus patients



Colorado hospitals said emergency room staff are beginning to see a surge in patients with respiratory-related illness as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:39 Published 1 day ago