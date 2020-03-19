Blood drives canceled, but donations needed BLOOD.... AT HOSPITALS...AROUND OUR VALLEY.BEFORE HE WAS SENT OUT ONBREAKING NEWS-- REPORTER AUSTINCARTER LOOKED IN TO HOW YOU CANSTILL HELP THOSE IN NEED.(LL INTRO)) THE AMERICAN REDCROSS SUPPLES CRITICAL BLOODDONATIONS TO MOST HOSPITALSFACING A SEVERE SHORTAGEWHENTHEY NEED IT THE MOST((PKG)) ((SOT)) "WE'RE IN ACONSTANT NEED" IT'S A BATTLEFOR BLOOD ((SOT)) CYNTHIA DELA TORRE - AMERICAN RED CROSS"AS THE CORONAVIRUS CASESINCREASE THROUGHOUT THE UNITEDSTATES SOLESS HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS, SO WEWANT HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS TOGIVE BLOOD RIGHT NOW" THEAMERICAN RED CROSSSAYS OVER100 BLOOD DRIVES HAVE BEENCANCELED ACROSS SOUTHERNNEVADA LEADING TO OVER THREETHOUSAND UNCOLLECTED BLOODDONATIONS CYNTHIA DE LATOREE FROM THE RED CROSSSAYSITS A RACE AGAINST THE CLOCKFOR SO MANY BLOOD RECIPIENTS((SOT)) CYNTHIA DE LA TORRE -AMERICAN RED CROSS "WHETHER ITBE CANCER PATIENTS FOR THEIRCHEMOTHERAPY, AND RADIATIONTREATMENTS THAT DO NOT STOP,OPEN HEART SURGERIES PATIENTSTHAT CAN'T BE DELAYED" THEPROBLEM IS BLOOD CANNOT BEMANUFACTURED THEY NEEDHEALTHY PEOPLE TO SAVELIVES...ESPECIALLY IN TOUGHTIMES LIKE THESE ((SOT))CYNTHIA DE LA TORRE - AMERICANRED CROSS "WE CANNOT STOCK PILEBLOOD, IT HAS A SHELF LIFE OF42 DAYS SO AS SOON AS WE'RERECEIVING THAT BLOOD, WE'RESUPPLYING IT TO HOSPITALS"((TAG)) YOU CAN STILL BESOMEONE'S HERO THE RED CROSSIS HAVING ANOTHER BLOOD DRIVETOMORROW AT THEIR LOCATION ONNEW AT 11..C-C-S-D LEADERS SAY STATETESTING



