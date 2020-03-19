On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.

As coronavirus continues to cripple businesses across the nation, President Trump signed into law a...

It provides for free coronavirus testing for those who need it, sick pay and paid family leave, and...

Coronavirus Alerts - Two US congressmen test positive for coronavirus - Medical researcher from Washington state dies of coronavirus -… https://t.co/kmdOnOQ5IR 9 minutes ago

Cong & BJP both are DeepState Rothschilds puppets Trump signs #coronavirus relief package into law "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" will provide "supplement… https://t.co/bnm2GlreON 8 minutes ago

KIMBERLY🎭 Donald Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill with Over $100 Billion in Aid Stay calm. Remember this WUHAN flu comes… https://t.co/pkTpSVqY3h 8 minutes ago

FUCK CHINA RT @TheRaytedex : Donald Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill with Over $100 Billion in Aid Stay calm. Remember this WUHAN flu comes from CH… 4 minutes ago

Donna Mucci RT @Amanda_Bril : #BREAKING President Trump signs the second coronavirus relief bill which includes sick leave, unemployment help and free t… 1 minute ago