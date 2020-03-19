Global  

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.

Lisa Bernhard reports.

Covid-19: Trump signs $100 billion coronavirus relief package

It provides for free coronavirus testing for those who need it, sick pay and paid family leave, and...
Coronavirus Updates: Trump Approves Aid Package

As coronavirus continues to cripple businesses across the nation, President Trump signed into law a...
Trump Approves Aid Package As U.S. Deaths Top 140, Members Of Congress Test Positive [Video]

Trump Approves Aid Package As U.S. Deaths Top 140, Members Of Congress Test Positive

As coronavirus continues to cripple businesses across the nation, President Trump signed into law a relief package passed by the House last week and approved by the Senate earlier Wednesday. The bill..

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

The law will provide paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing and expanded food assistance, among other things.

