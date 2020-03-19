Harvey Weinstein leaves hospital and sent to maximum security prison

Global  

Harvey Weinstein was transferred to a maximum security prison in upstate New York.

According to Reuters, he will serve a 23-year sentence for sexual assault and rape.

The New York state Department of Corrections website says Weinstein is at the Wende Correctional Facility.

The website also states the former movie producer’s earliest release date is Nov.

9, 2039.

Prosecutors framed Weinstein as a serial predator who manipulated many women with promises of career advancement.

