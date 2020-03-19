GM, Ford in talks to join coronavirus relief efforts 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published GM, Ford in talks to join coronavirus relief efforts Major U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford are in talks with the White House about making medical equipment to support coronavirus relief efforts. Gloria Tso reports. 0

