Virus epicentre in China reports no new Covid-19 cases

Virus epicentre in China reports no new Covid-19 cases

Virus epicentre in China reports no new Covid-19 cases

China has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province, officials said.

Wuhan had previously reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its healthcare system.

