Australia and New Zealand introduce travel ban on all non-citizens

Australia and New Zealand introduce travel ban on all non-citizens

Australia and New Zealand introduce travel ban on all non-citizens

Australia and New Zealand have announced a travel ban on all non-citizens and non-residents entering both countries to minimise the spread and the impact of the new coronavirus.

Family-first Warriors may not stay in Australia beyond this week

The Warriors have been forced to stay in Australia after the New Zealand coronavirus travel ban was...
The Age - Published

Australia, New Zealand Close Borders To Foreigners In Bid To Contain Coronavirus

Both travel bans will be implemented before the weekend. With few exceptions, all but citizens and...
NPR - Published


'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published
'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency [Video]

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
